Witnesses: Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15

An explosion within the heart of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday wounded at the least 15 individuals, based on witnesses.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It wasn’t instantly clear what brought on the blast and nobody instantly claimed duty. Taliban authorities didn’t instantly remark.

Associated Press TV confirmed wounded being faraway from the location, carried by passersby.

Wais Ahmad, a cash changer, mentioned the explosion occurred inside a market the place cash changers function. However, the market was closed on the time of the explosion.

The blast was the primary within the Afghan capital in months. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have stepped up safety all through many of the nation since sweeping to energy in August.

Taliban troops man dozens of checkpoints all through the town.

The best menace going through the Taliban comes from the ISIS affiliate referred to as IS-Okay. The Taliban have cracked down on the affiliate in its stronghold in jap Afghanistan.

In an announcement, IS-Okay mentioned late Saturday they focused a Taliban automobile in Kabul, killing everybody contained in the automobile. However, there was no affirmation from the Taliban rulers or indicators of an explosion on Saturday.

The IS assertion additionally claimed an explosion in western Herat province concentrating on the nation’s minority Shia Muslims. There was no affirmation of any explosion in Herat and the IS typically makes exaggerated claims.

Read extra:

Taliban bars government employees without beards from work: Sources

US citizen, lawful resident released by Taliban in Afghanistan: State Department

Taliban ban BBC’s local language broadcasts services in Afghanistan