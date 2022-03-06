WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested final month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities mentioned a search of her baggage revealed vape cartridges.
The Russian Customs Service mentioned on Saturday that the cartridges have been recognized as containing oil derived from hashish, which might carry a most penalty of 10 years in jail. The customs service recognized the individual arrested as a participant for the US girls’s crew and didn’t specify the date of her arrest. Russian media reported the participant was Griner, and her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, didn’t dispute these studies.
“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” Kagawa Colas mentioned. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”
On Saturday, the State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine and urged all US residents to depart instantly, citing elements together with “the potential for harassment against US citizens by Russian government security officials” and “the embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.
Griner, who performs for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has performed in Russia for the final seven years within the winter, incomes over $US1 million (about $1.3 million) per season – greater than quadruple her WNBA wage. She final performed for her Russian crew UMMC Ekaterinburg on January 29 earlier than the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.
More than a dozen WNBA gamers have been enjoying in Russia and Ukraine this winter, together with league MVP Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley of the champion Chicago Sky. The WNBA confirmed on Saturday that every one gamers in addition to Griner had left each nations.
The 31-year-old Griner has gained two Olympic gold medals with the US, a WNBA championship with the Mercury and a nationwide school championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star.
“Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the league mentioned in an announcement.