WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested final month at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities mentioned a search of her baggage revealed vape cartridges.

The Russian Customs Service mentioned on Saturday that the cartridges have been recognized as containing oil derived from hashish, which might carry a most penalty of 10 years in jail. The customs service recognized the individual arrested as a participant for the US girls’s crew and didn’t specify the date of her arrest. Russian media reported the participant was Griner, and her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, didn’t dispute these studies.

Brittney Griner has been arrested in Russia. Credit:AP

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” Kagawa Colas mentioned. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

On Saturday, the State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine and urged all US residents to depart instantly, citing elements together with “the potential for harassment against US citizens by Russian government security officials” and “the embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.