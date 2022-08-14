Wobbly Dockers beat Eagles in feisty derby

Fremantle’s wayward goalkicking ensured West Coast remained inside hanging distance for a lot of the match. But it was the defensive duo of Tom Barrass and Shannon Hurn that actually epitomised West Coast’s preventing spirit. Caleb Serong of the Dockers will be seen with a ripped jersey throughout the derby. Credit:Will Russell Barrass (20 disposals, 12 marks) restricted Rory Lobb to simply 0.1 from seven disposals, whereas Hurn racked up 28 touches and 9 rebound 50s. Lobb was subbed out late within the match after aggravating his proper shoulder harm within the third quarter.

The match was a keen contest befitting a derby with an enormous melee breaking out within the opening quarter in what is going to little question end in a flurry of fines. Caleb Serong was goal No.1 early on, with Jack Redden doing his finest to ruffle the feathers of the Fremantle star. The tactic labored a deal with, with Serong the core offender when Fremantle gave away a 50m penalty that led to a objective on the road to Redden. Rory Lobb and Tom Barrass. Credit:Getty Images “They played the game the right way. It’s a derby,” Eagles coach Adam Simpson stated.

“I thought they took it to a level that made Freo earn it. I wish we could play like that every week.” Redden gave away a 50m penalty of his personal late within the opening time period to present a objective to Andrew Brayshaw. Jackson Nelson focused Brayshaw at each alternative, with the Brownlow medal fancy visibly pissed off at instances. An early downpour ensured the primary half was performed in slippery circumstances and the Dockers led by 4 factors on the lengthy break. Fremantle dominated the third time period however their return of two.8 meant the 17-point margin was nonetheless inside attain for West Coast.