Wolvaardt, Luus and Kapp power South Africa to 271

South Africa 271 for five (Wolvaardt 90, Luus 52, Kapp 30*, Sutherland 1-26) vs Australia

Laura Wolvaardt scored her fourth successive half-century at this World Cup and took over high spot on the match run-charts to set South Africa up for his or her greatest rating of the competitors so far. In a match the place victory will safe them a semi-final spot, South Africa batted higher than they’ve of their earlier matches at this occasion and crossed 250 for the primary time in 5 matches.

Wolvaardt shared in two important partnerships – 88 for the primary wicket with Lizelle Lee and 91 for the third-wicket with captain Sune Luus – earlier than Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon smashed 43 off 25 balls to complete strongly.

On a green-tinged pitch that proved good for batting, Australia’s spinners squeezed South Africa and so they placed on a superb show of floor fielding and catching however suffered a significant blow to their tempo sources. Ellyse Perry bowled solely three overs after which needed to go away the sector with a again concern. She is unlikely to have the ability to bat in her ordinary place within the chase.

Wolvaardt’s drive got here out as early because the second over when she punched Perry off the again foot by way of level after which transferred weight ahead to cream a full ball by way of the covers. Those had been the one two boundaries scored within the powerplay as Australia launched spin within the type of Jess Jonassen early and saved South Africa to 41 within the first ten overs.

Ashleigh Gardner was introduced on as quickly because the fielding restrictions ended and Wolvaardt pounded on the quick ball to tug it by way of deep sq.. Wolvaardt hit one other cowl drive off Annabel Sutherland, whereas Lee bided her time in an unusually sedate begin. Lee scored 16 runs off the primary 28 balls she confronted earlier than chipping Sutherland over additional cowl for 4 to attain her first boundary within the sixteenth over. She breached the rope two extra occasions earlier than lacking a flick off Alana King and being given out lbw.

Lara Goodall was in at No.3, rather than Tazmin Brits and in addition had hassle getting going early on. Goodall scored 5 runs off the primary 14 balls she confronted as Wolvaardt continued to play the attacking function. Her half-century got here up off 86 balls earlier than Goodall slogged King over mid-wicket. The Goodall experiment didn’t final lengthy. She tried to hit Sutherland over mid-off however provided King a simple likelihood.

Luus joined Wolvaardt and the pair took on the spin in equal measure. Wolvaardt used her toes effectively to hit King over mid-on and Luus hit Jonasen straight again over her head, then swept Gardner over sq. leg and slog-swept King over long-on. Luus introduced up fifty off 48 balls and had succeeded in accelerating the scoring price.

South Africa had been 206 for two after 42 overs, with a rating of round 270 of their sights however wanted the Wolvaardt-Luus pair to complete. They had been dismissed inside eight balls of one another when Wolvaardt danced down the observe to hit Gardner down the bottom however discovered McGrath at long-on, earlier than Luus top-edged a pull off Megan Schutt to McGrath at backward sq. leg.

Mignon du Preez’s poor match and Australia’s good catching continued when du Preez heaved Jonassen over mid-wicket and Gardner timed her leap completely to pluck the ball out of the air. However, Kapp and Chloe Tryon smashed 4 fours and a six between them to push South Africa over 270 because the workforce scored 78 runs off the final 10 overs.