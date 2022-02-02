Wolves’ Bench Leads The Way In 130-115 Win Against Nuggets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jarred Vanderbilt scored 18 factors in opposition to his former staff, Taurean Prince had 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ bench led the way in which in a 130-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 factors and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, however the Timberwolves’ reserves outscored Denver’s 48-17 by the primary three quarters.

Minnesota’s second unit took benefit when Denver star Nikola Jokic rested within the first half to take a commanding lead the Timberwolves wouldn’t relinquish.

Minnesota used a 26-8 run overlaying the top of the primary quarter and starting of the second, with Prince, Jordan McLaughlin and Naz Reid contributing off the bench.

In all, the Wolves went on a 25-7 run whereas Jokic was on the bench.

“I think that group has a lot of confidence,” Prince mentioned. “We just come in with confidence that we’re one of the best players on the floor. We feel like we can each start in this league. So, I think the fact that you have guys that feel highly about their game and actually put in the work on a daily basis. And then to see it all happen how it’s happening, it’s just a testament to the everyday work that we consistently put in.”

McLaughlin had 9 factors and 7 assists. Reid added 12 factors.

“We’ve kind of gone more to a bench unit that doesn’t have any mixed lineup component to it, and they’ve really pushed ahead,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch mentioned.

“They’ve taken some games and really pushed ahead in them. They just move the ball because they need ball movement, and they play quick and they get out in transition and they really spread the floor. It’s super hard to guard at times.”

Jokic completed with 21 factors, 16 rebounds and eight assists, however sat your entire fourth quarter with Minnesota’s lead ballooning to 30 and the Nuggets taking part in the primary recreation of a back-to-back. Denver had its five-game profitable streak snapped.

“The game was lost in that second quarter,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned. “Obviously our bench unit that came in, their bench dominated our bench in that first half.”

With the reigning MVP on the courtroom, the Nuggets held the benefit within the first regardless of some sloppy ball dealing with. Jokic accounted for 75% of his staff’s factors within the first, he scored seven factors and had six assists.

But Denver additionally had 9 turnovers within the first. The Wolves couldn’t capitalize a lot till Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer on the finish of the quarter for a 30-28 lead. Minnesota had simply seven factors on the 9 turnovers.

The Wolves outscored the Nuggets 39-23 within the second.

“I think it starts with the approach,” Malone mentioned. “I think those guys were geeked up, ready to play, were the aggressor. They had us on our heels, I felt, most of the night. They were the more physical team. Literally, that second unit in the first half just moved the ball, got open 3s, got whatever they wanted. We couldn’t score to save our lives in that quarter and we couldn’t get any stops.”

VALUABLE VANDO

Vanderbilt got here to the Wolves together with Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez in a 2020, four-team commerce that despatched Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh and a first-round draft choose that grew to become Zeke Nnaji to Denver.

Vanderbilt, the lanky energy ahead, has blossomed in his fifth NBA season as a defense-first stalwart within the Wolves’ beginning lineup with stars Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

Vanderbilt took cost on the offensive finish, although, within the first, to maintain Minnesota afloat. He had 10 factors within the quarter to go along with three rebounds and two steals.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: C DeMarcus Cousins missed his second straight recreation with a proper foot sprain. Jokic performed regardless of being questionable with proper toe soreness. … After the 9 turnovers within the first, Denver had simply three the remainder of the way in which.

Timberwolves: G Patrick Beverley returned to the lineup after lacking 5 video games with a proper ankle sprain. … Russell missed his third straight recreation with a left shin contusion and G Josh Okogie was held out for the second straight recreation with a proper quad contusion. … Prince hit 6 of 9 from 3. … Minnesota’s bench scored a minimum of 50 factors for the third straight recreation.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Finish a six-game highway journey Wednesday at Utah.

Timberwolves: Start a home-and-home collection with the Pistons at Detroit on Thursday.

