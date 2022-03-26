Woman, 21, allegedly stabbed to death by former partner in Mayfield

A 21-year-old Newcastle girl is useless and her former boyfriend underneath police guard after he allegedly broke into her unit and stabbed her to loss of life on Friday night time.

Police say the person, 22, broke into her unit at Crebert Street, Mayfield, round 10.40pm on Friday.

The girl known as 000, however police arrived to search out her critically injured mendacity exterior her dwelling.

Four ambulances and a specialist crew important care tried to assist the girl, however she died on the scene.