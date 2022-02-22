Woman accused of stabbing disabled husband 140 times in Florida home

A 61-year-old Florida lady is accused of stabbing her bodily disabled husband greater than 140 occasions and hitting him on the pinnacle with a meat cleaver to ensure he was useless.

Joan Burke was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree homicide, in line with Palm Springs police. No motive was introduced.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Melvin Weller’s stepson discovered his physique in a pool of blood on the couple’s kitchen flooring on Feb. 11. A bloody knife and meat cleaver had been within the sink and blood was splattered all through the room, a police report stated.

Burke was present in a bed room with cuts to each of her palms, information shops reported.

“It is very common for the offender to have lacerations to the palm of one or both hands when he or she stabs another person,” the police report stated.

The health worker’s report stated Weller had stab wounds throughout his physique.

A lawyer for Burke was not listed in data of her reserving into the Palm Beach County Jail.

“He was always pretty friendly if he passed by, and if me and my dad were outside he would just wave to us,” Isabella Jaramillo advised WPTV. “It’s crazy to think that somebody could do that to somebody else.”