Woman accuses Auditor-General of working her to breaking point in pandemic
Victoria’s Auditor-General is dealing with courtroom motion from a former director who claims he labored her to breaking level and unlawfully made her place redundant after she had a psychological breakdown because of the extreme workload on the top of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Federal Court case lodged this week, Kyley Daykin alleges that Andrew Greaves bullied her, unlawfully took antagonistic motion in opposition to her attributable to her breakdown and left her devastated after 25 years within the public service.
The 48-year-old was granted two days of go away per week in April 2020 to look after her two daughters with particular wants. But she claims her workload was not adjusted and was even elevated to help subordinates additionally fighting the impression of the pandemic.
When she requested Mr Greaves on the top of the pandemic to delay well being audits to be accomplished by her staff because of the workload, he spoke to her in “aggressive and disparaging language” and froze her out, courtroom paperwork allege.
“He repeatedly cut her off and did not allow her to talk or explain the proposal,” the paperwork say. “On and from January 2021, [Mr Greaves] refused to engage with or acknowledge Ms Daykin in the course of her work at all.”
In April 2021, Ms Daykin lodged a employee’s harm declare with the Victorian Auditor-General’s Office, saying she was affected by suicidal ideation, stress, nervousness and low shallowness, and was continually crying and unable to sleep on account of being overworked, courtroom paperwork say. Her declare was accepted in May.
In June, Mr Greaves instructed Ms Daykin he was not going to re-employ her when her contract led to December, courtroom paperwork allege. Later that month, in line with the declare, Ms Daykin skilled a extreme breakdown and was admitted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and later the Melbourne Clinic for therapy of a psychological well being situation.
Under legal guidelines governing public servants’ employment, Ms Daykin was entitled to a “right of return” to discover a comparable place, if it was out there. But regardless of there being appropriate positions unfilled inside the Auditor-General’s Office, courtroom paperwork say, she has not been supplied one.