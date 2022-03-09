Woman accuses Auditor-General of working her to breaking point in pandemic

Victoria’s Auditor-General is dealing with courtroom motion from a former director who claims he labored her to breaking level and unlawfully made her place redundant after she had a psychological breakdown because of the extreme workload on the top of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Federal Court case lodged this week, Kyley Daykin alleges that Andrew Greaves bullied her, unlawfully took antagonistic motion in opposition to her attributable to her breakdown and left her devastated after 25 years within the public service.

Kyley Daykin lodged a employee’s harm declare with the Victorian Auditor-General’s Office final 12 months. Credit:Justin McManus

The 48-year-old was granted two days of go away per week in April 2020 to look after her two daughters with particular wants. But she claims her workload was not adjusted and was even elevated to help subordinates additionally fighting the impression of the pandemic.

When she requested Mr Greaves on the top of the pandemic to delay well being audits to be accomplished by her staff because of the workload, he spoke to her in “aggressive and disparaging language” and froze her out, courtroom paperwork allege.