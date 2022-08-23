Woman allegedly kills grandmother, buries body in garden then goes on spending spree with her cards | News24

A lady went on a procuring spree along with her alleged sufferer’s Sassa playing cards.

A Gauteng lady is accused of killing her grandmother.

The lady allegedly set the aged lady’s physique alight and buried her within the yard.

She then used her slain relative’s financial institution and Sassa playing cards after reporting her lacking.

A 31-year-old Gauteng lady is accused of single-handedly killing her grandmother, setting her physique alight, digging a gap and burying her within the yard in December 2019.

The lady then lined the grave with a metal field earlier than utilizing the previous lady’s financial institution and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) playing cards.

This is in keeping with the knowledge contained in an indictment within the case towards 31-year-old Rachael Tshabalala, who’s presently on trial within the Gauteng High Court sitting within the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Tshabalala was apparently residing along with her grandmother, Nomalanga Hilda Tshabalala, in Emndeni, Soweto.

They had been final seen collectively on 14 December 2019 – however, 5 days later, Tshabalala reported her grandmother lacking.

READ | Multiple murders: 664 people killed in 284 incidents between April, June

In September 2020, Tshabalala was arrested and charged with defrauding Sassa. She was caught utilizing her grandmother’s card.

During the time that Nomalanga had gone lacking, her household rented out the home to tenants.

The fact about what occurred to the previous lady solely got here to mild in September 2021, a 12 months after Tshabalala was arrested on fraud fees.

How secure is your neighbourhood? Find out through the use of News24’s CrimeCheck

While Tshabalala was in jail, a tenant, who was cleansing the yard, discovered the previous lady’s stays and contacted the police.

“The remains of the deceased were found, and her identity was established by DNA profiling. The cause of death is unknown at this stage,” claims the indictment.

Tshabalala is going through fees of homicide, theft, fraud, defeating the ends of justice in addition to statutory perjury.