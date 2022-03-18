Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by gynaecologist says he told her to be ‘grateful’

Loading She mentioned Dr Reid had advised her she was being “too emotional”. “[He told me] I was so attractive, I would have no worries in finding someone to love me. I needed to give it time, so it would heal,” she mentioned. The complainant mentioned on the opposite seven events, Dr Reid “seemed to have an automatic timing as to what he was doing and the ritual he was going to do”. “The only way I can describe it, it felt like he was in a different world,” she mentioned.

She advised the decide Dr Reid had thrust his fingers out and in of her vagina whereas she was bare on the examination desk and standing up, squeezed her breasts and positioned his head between them, ran his arms down her physique and slapped her on the underside. “That’s when I knew that I could get dressed and get out of there,” the girl mentioned. Asked by Crown prosecutor Sylvie Sloane whether or not she had consented to Dr Reid doing something to her physique “other than for a proper medical examination”, the girl replied, “No.” She mentioned after a 2014 appointment involving a big syringe, Dr Reid advised her “he couldn’t think of anything else he could do”. “He promised me that he would think about what else he could possibly come up with to help me out, to relieve the pain,” she mentioned. “He promised me that he would call me. After that, he never did.”

“I couldn’t bring myself to see anyone else. I was really terribly traumatised,” the girl mentioned. She “eventually” gathered her braveness and, in 2017, noticed one other gynaecologist, who mentioned her ache was brought on by mesh that had been inserted, and organized an operation for its removing. The lady wrote him a non-public letter explaining she had suffered “sexual misconduct” by Dr Reid. “I honestly couldn’t find the strength to acknowledge it in specific terms,” she mentioned. “I just said that he behaved very badly. I was distraught, and he had abused my body and my trust.” Earlier this week, defence barrister April Francis mentioned at no time was the affected person fully bare, at no time did Dr Reid have his head between her breasts, there weren’t repeated situations of standing digital examinations and events of digital penetration have been for medical functions.