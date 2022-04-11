Woman alleges man touched her, exposed himself, masturbated on flight: DOJ

A Florida man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly committing a number of lewd and inappropriate acts on an airplane two days prior.

Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, Florida, is accused of indecent conduct on a Friday flight from Newark to Boston. A feminine passenger, 21, accused him of exposing his genitals to her, masturbating, and finally resting his hand on her thigh, the Department of Justice mentioned in a statement released Sunday. He was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Saturday morning and at present faces one depend of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts whereas within the particular plane jurisdiction of the United States.

Robinson’s alleged misconduct reportedly started shortly after takeoff, with the feminine passenger filming a 24-second video of him “fondling and manipulating his penis through his pants.” Shortly afterward, she claims that she seemed over and that he had totally uncovered his genitals.

“Approximately five minutes before landing, Robinson allegedly placed his hand on the victim’s thigh, prompting the victim to ask why he was touching her, to which Robinson withdrew his hand and looked out the window,” the DOJ’s report continued.

After this change, the feminine passenger reportedly bought the eye of one other close by passenger, exhibiting a written message on her cellphone studying, “Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating.” She later tried to report the incident to a flight attendant, however was unable to search out Robinson once more by means of the group of vacationers deplaning.

Security footage obtained from the Logan Airport confirmed Robinson within the space the place the flight arrived, repeatedly wanting again over his shoulder as he made his approach to baggage declare.

If convicted for his present cost, Robinson might withstand 90 days in jail, a yr of supervised launch, and a most effective of $5,000. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Dell’Anno is prosecuting the case.

Robinson’s alleged misconduct comes as cases of unruly airline passengers have been on the rise during the last two years. On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the largest fines in its historical past to 2 latest vacationers, totaling round $150,000.

One of the passengers, touring on American Airlines from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina, was accused of assaulting a flight attendant who provided to assist them after they fell into the middle aisle. They then tried to open the cabin door, repeatedly attacking flight crew members who tried to intervene.

The different passenger, touring on Delta from Las Vegas to Atlanta, was accused of attempting to kiss and hug one other passenger sitting close to them. After that, they tried to get off the flight, which was already in progress, refusing to return to their seat and allegedly biting one other passenger earlier than being restrained.