Woman and 10-year-old son found dead at home in North West | News24

A mom and her baby had been discovered lifeless.

Police within the North West are investigating a double homicide case after the our bodies of a lady, 48, and her son, 10, had been found of their residence in Letlhabile.

According to police, neighbours referred to as the brother of the sufferer on 25 February after they seen a foul odor coming from the home.

“The victim’s brother then phoned the police, who came to the house. The house was opened, where the two bodies were discovered,” stated North West police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani.

The sufferer was recognized as Emily Mashabela.

Funani stated Mashabela’s half-naked physique was discovered on the sofa, whereas her son, Thabiso, was discovered lifeless in his bed room.

“At this stage, the police cannot confirm the cause or the motive of the killings. Investigations into the matter are underway.”

Anyone with info that may help within the investigation ought to contact the police.