Woman and child assaulted in violent Melton burglary

A lady and little one have been violently assaulted throughout the housebreaking of a house west of Melbourne.

Police are looking for as much as 5 males who compelled entry by way of the again door of a home on Raleighs Road in Melton simply earlier than midnight on Friday. The males had been believed to be armed with edged weapons.

The offenders assaulted a nine-year-old little one earlier than demanding cash and assaulting a 51-year-old girl, police stated. A 16-year-old boy ran from the home to get assist.

Sergeant Megan Stefanec stated the kid required no medical consideration, however the girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.

The males reportedly stole a gaming console and a cell phone from the house.