Woman and child assaulted in violent Melton burglary
A lady and little one have been violently assaulted throughout the housebreaking of a house west of Melbourne.
Police are looking for as much as 5 males who compelled entry by way of the again door of a home on Raleighs Road in Melton simply earlier than midnight on Friday. The males had been believed to be armed with edged weapons.
The offenders assaulted a nine-year-old little one earlier than demanding cash and assaulting a 51-year-old girl, police stated. A 16-year-old boy ran from the home to get assist.
Sergeant Megan Stefanec stated the kid required no medical consideration, however the girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.
The males reportedly stole a gaming console and a cell phone from the house.
Sergeant Stefanec stated the males had been described as African in look and between 16 and 20 years of age.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious exercise within the space or with CCTV or sprint cam footage can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report on-line at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
More to come back
