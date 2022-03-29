Woman and little girl dance to Alia Bhatt’s Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Gangubai Kathiawadi wave has taken social media by storm. Not solely has the film been a success on the field workplace but additionally, its songs have given rise to many viral dance tendencies on Instagram and elsewhere. This video that has been shared on Instagram showcases a dance to Alia Bhatt’s Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi that has been carried out by a lady and an cute little woman.

The video opens to point out the lady and the little woman sporting matching attires – dressed from head to toe in black and white. The two break into a stunning dance that has been choreographed by the lady who has been recognized as Anuradha Jha. The little woman additionally aces each single step and is known as Esha Mishra who’s a finalist on Super Dancer 4 that airs on Sony TV.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Meri jaan. Dancing with this super talented bacha @dance.esha.dance. What a beautiful song by @neetimohan18 @saregama_official.” Anuradha has additionally tagged actors Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari within the caption.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 8 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring the impeccable expertise not solely of the lady but additionally of the candy little woman. It has additionally acquired greater than a whopping 1.7 million views thus far.

An Instagram person wrote, “I love her in Super Dancer.” “Waah beta mast, new looks, dressings, set, very very fine,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “So sweet and flawless. God bless you beta ji, keep smiling.”

What are your ideas on this dance video?