Woman and teen injured, man under police guard after Albanvale house fire
A person is beneath police guard in hospital after allegedly setting his dwelling in Melbourne’s north-west alight, injuring his accomplice and teenage daughter.
Neighbours informed Nine News they heard what appeared like a bomb going off earlier than flames engulfed the entrance room of the house on Sutherland Street, Albanvale, about 5.20pm on Monday.
A resident who was recognized solely as Kylie mentioned her husband heard a “big pop” and noticed a teenage lady working down the road with burns to her legs.
“When I saw her, her shorts were burnt. Her legs were burnt. Her hands were burnt,” she mentioned.
She then noticed the person popping out of the house, screaming and wailing. He was shirtless and appeared to have burns to his higher physique.
“He was saying: ‘My daughter is burnt’,” she mentioned.
More than 25 firefighters rushed to battle the blaze, which was introduced beneath management about 5.50pm.
The man’s accomplice and 17-year-old daughter had been injured as they tried to place out the hearth that engulfed the single-storey dwelling.