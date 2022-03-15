Woman and teen injured, man under police guard after Albanvale house fire

A person is beneath police guard in hospital after allegedly setting his dwelling in Melbourne’s north-west alight, injuring his accomplice and teenage daughter.

Neighbours informed Nine News they heard what appeared like a bomb going off earlier than flames engulfed the entrance room of the house on Sutherland Street, Albanvale, about 5.20pm on Monday.

A resident who was recognized solely as Kylie mentioned her husband heard a “big pop” and noticed a teenage lady working down the road with burns to her legs.

“When I saw her, her shorts were burnt. Her legs were burnt. Her hands were burnt,” she mentioned.