Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle brick of cocaine at OR Tambo airport | News24

A lady has been arrested after allegedly making an attempt to smuggle a brick of cocaine at OR Tambo International Airport.

A lady in her 20s has been arrested after allegedly making an attempt to smuggle medication at OR Tambo airport.

She was arrested earlier than boarding a flight to Singapore.

The weight of the cocaine brick is but to be established.

A lady has been arrested after allegedly making an attempt to smuggle a brick of cocaine at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng.

The lady, who’s in her late 20s, was about to board a flight to Singapore on Thursday at 12:30 when she was arrested.

According to the Airports Company South Africa’s (ACSA) group govt for enterprise safety, Mzwandile Petros of the airport safety staff, which is educated to note suspicious and erratic behaviour, determined to method the lady.

READ | Three men in court for R400 million cocaine haul in Cape Town

“The airport security team, upon noticing this suspicious behaviour, requested a private search in terms of the legal procedures. During the search, security staff discovered a brick containing cocaine,” Petros added.

The estimated weight of the medication is but to be established.

The South African lady has been handed over to the South African Police Service narcotics division on the airport for additional processing and investigation.

Petros mentioned:

I’ve made it clear over the previous couple of months that lawlessness at our airports won’t be tolerated. Together with our safety staff now we have elevated our visibility and can proceed to conduct random searches the place we suspect foul play.

“I would also like to commend our security team for this operation.”

He mentioned protecting airports secure from legal acts was excessive on their precedence checklist. He added that the security and safety of all passengers and clients utilizing airport services had been of paramount significance to all safety personnel at ACSA.