Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire hitmen to kill her husband | News24

Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire hitmen to kill her husband
Police within the Northern Cape have foiled an alleged plot by a 40-year-old lady to have her husband murdered.
According to police, the girl was arrested on Sunday at Indian Centre in Kimberley when she allegedly tried to rent hitmen to homicide her estranged husband.
The suspect was intercepted and arrested whereas negotiating with the hitmen.
“Following a week of intelligence gathering and surveillance, the team executed the arrest with the assistance of agents who posed as hitmen,” police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana mentioned in a press release.
“It’s alleged the woman wanted the hitmen to kidnap and kill her husband and promised to pay them a substantial amount after the supposed hit.”
She was anticipated to look within the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a cost of conspiracy to commit homicide.
