Woman arrested for allegedly murdering teenage nephew, burying him in backyard | News24

A lady has been arrested for allegedly murdering her teenage nephew.

A lady in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has been arrested and charged with homicide after her teenage nephew’s physique was found buried in her yard.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Friday.

She is accused of beating the 16-year-old to loss of life and disposing of his physique.

The teen was reported lacking by the lady on 24 March.

“On 31 March 2022, the Gauteng Organised Crime team followed up on information and questioned the woman, leading to the discovery of the body that was buried in the backyard,” mentioned police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

The lady was charged with homicide, defeating the ends of justice and perjury.

She’s anticipated to look in court docket quickly.

