Woman arrested on tram after stabbing deaths of two men in Brunswick
Homicide squad detectives are investigating after two males had been stabbed to loss of life in Brunswick early on Thursday, close to the place Jill Meagher was murdered a decade in the past.
Police and emergency providers had been known as to Hope Street about 5.20am after receiving stories of a stabbing.
Both males, who haven’t been formally recognized, died on the scene.
Later, a girl was arrested on a tram in Carlton. She is helping police with their investigation.
The stabbing assault occurred close to the place Jill Meagher was raped and murdered whereas strolling residence from a Brunswick bar in 2012.
Police investigating Thursday’s incident are interesting for witnesses or anybody with sprint cam footage or CCTV to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report on-line at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au