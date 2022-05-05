Australia

Woman arrested on tram after stabbing deaths of two men in Brunswick

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince AbrahamMay 5, 2022
45 1 minute read


Homicide squad detectives are investigating after two males had been stabbed to loss of life in Brunswick early on Thursday, close to the place Jill Meagher was murdered a decade in the past.

Police and emergency providers had been known as to Hope Street about 5.20am after receiving stories of a stabbing.

Homicide Squad detectives examine the stabbings on Hope Street.Credit:Scott McNaughton

Both males, who haven’t been formally recognized, died on the scene.

Later, a girl was arrested on a tram in Carlton. She is helping police with their investigation.

The stabbing assault occurred close to the place Jill Meagher was raped and murdered whereas strolling residence from a Brunswick bar in 2012.

A sign on the corner of Hope Street and Sydney Road in September 2012.

An indication on the nook of Hope Street and Sydney Road in September 2012.Credit:Penny Stephens

Police investigating Thursday’s incident are interesting for witnesses or anybody with sprint cam footage or CCTV to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report on-line at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Detectives investigate the stabbing deaths of two men in Brunswick.

Detectives examine the stabbing deaths of two males in Brunswick.Credit:Scott McNaughton



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince AbrahamMay 5, 2022
45 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button