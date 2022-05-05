Woman arrested on tram after stabbing deaths of two men in Brunswick

Homicide squad detectives are investigating after two males had been stabbed to loss of life in Brunswick early on Thursday, close to the place Jill Meagher was murdered a decade in the past.

Police and emergency providers had been known as to Hope Street about 5.20am after receiving stories of a stabbing.

Homicide Squad detectives examine the stabbings on Hope Street. Credit:Scott McNaughton

Both males, who haven’t been formally recognized, died on the scene.

Later, a girl was arrested on a tram in Carlton. She is helping police with their investigation.