Woman asks Twitter where to get Shah Rukh Khan’s necklace from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dharma Productions delivers

No dream is simply too huge and for this Twitter consumer named Harnidh, it has lately been proved very true. Around 4 days in the past, she took to Twitter with a purpose to ask a easy query to her followers. She actually wished to understand how she might pay money for a necklace that had been worn by Shah Rukh Khan within the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

To the poster’s shock, she ended up receiving a reply from the official Twitter deal with of Dharma Productions itself. We will not give a a lot so check out her tweet and the reply that she obtained from Dharma Productions proper right here:

can somebody pls inform me the place i can get the COOL necklace chain factor shah rukh khan wears in kuch kuch hota hai pls pls — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 19, 2022

Slide into our DM together with your location and we’ll ship some over🥰 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaFilms) March 20, 2022

Soon sufficient, she truly ended up receiving two necklaces that look similar to the one worn by Shah Rukh Khan. Harnidh then took to Twitter to relate this stunning incident and wrote, “How it started and how it’s going…this made me smile SO HARD! Thank you for making a girl’s silly dream come true.” She additionally tagged Dharma Productions within the publish.

The publish has been shared on Twitter on March 23 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not imagine Harnidh’s luck and congratulated her. The tweet has additionally obtained greater than 1,500 likes up to now.

A Twitter consumer wrote, “Good things happening to good people, so yay!” “This is so damn cool. Cannot wait to see you sport this,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Can you ask for a few more and squirrel them away for me? Can grab one on my next India trip lol.”

What are your ideas on this gesture by Dharma Productions? Would you wish to strive your luck equally?