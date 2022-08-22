Woman believed to be mother of children found dead suitcases is in South Korea, say Seoul police

The official mentioned the lady, a New Zealand citizen, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there was no report of her subsequently departing the nation.

According to the official, the lady held Korean citizenship earlier than buying New Zealand citizenship a “long time ago.” The official didn’t identify the lady or give every other figuring out particulars and couldn’t affirm whether or not she was born in South Korea.

Her whereabouts are unknown, the official mentioned. South Korean police haven’t opened their very own investigation into the case, however are cooperating with New Zealand authorities by way of Interpol.

New Zealand police launched a murder investigation earlier this month after a household from South Auckland reported finding human body parts in a number of objects they purchased in a web based public sale from a storage facility.