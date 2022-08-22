Woman believed to be mother of children found dead suitcases is in South Korea, say Seoul police
The official mentioned the lady, a New Zealand citizen, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there was no report of her subsequently departing the nation.
According to the official, the lady held Korean citizenship earlier than buying New Zealand citizenship a “long time ago.” The official didn’t identify the lady or give every other figuring out particulars and couldn’t affirm whether or not she was born in South Korea.
Her whereabouts are unknown, the official mentioned. South Korean police haven’t opened their very own investigation into the case, however are cooperating with New Zealand authorities by way of Interpol.
The kids — more likely to have been between ages 5 and 10 — could have been useless for quite a lot of years, maybe three or 4, in accordance with New Zealand police.
The household who purchased the suitcases at public sale aren’t underneath investigation, New Zealand police have mentioned.
New Zealand police on Monday informed CNN they had been unable to verify the small print supplied by South Korean police at this stage of the investigation.