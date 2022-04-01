Woman bites pit bull mauling her dog in garden: “It was live or die”

An Ohio girl has bitten the pit bull who was attacking her Pomeranian, leading to a few of her tooth being ripped out however in the end saving the pet.

Jennifer Love, 52, of Newton Township, let her two canines out within the yard earlier than work on Monday morning, however a flip of occasions left her preventing with a canine herself.

Moments after letting the canines outdoors, Love discovered her 12-year-old Eskimo Pomeranian being mauled by a pit bull. The latter canine had damaged unfastened from its tether within the neighborhood.

Love claimed she tried to pry the pit bull’s mouth open, utilizing her physique to defend her personal canine however was unsuccessful. “She just kept coming back and back and back, relentlessly,” she advised Fox 8.

“I was thinking, ‘No, I’m not going to let this happen. You can’t kill my dog, not in front of me. I’m not going to let that happen.”

After minutes of tussling between Love and the pit bull, she mentioned she felt exhausted however was reminded of what she discovered in a self-defense class.

“You do whatever you can, you gouge them in the eyes, you bite them, whatever. The ear was close and I bit her in the ear as hard as I could,” she mentioned. “It was live or die at that point. I was losing, I was losing and the dog was dying.”

A few Love’s tooth have been ripped out when she bit the canine’s ear, however the distraction was sufficient to assist a neighbor pull the pit bull away.

“I just picked my dog up and ran to the car and my other neighbor was outside,” she advised Fox 8. “She had heard me screaming and she helped me get the dog to the vet.”

“I’m just glad he’s alive, you know? He’s a good dog,” mentioned Love, who’s now recovering at house.

According to reviews, 42-year-old William Dempsey is being held liable for the assault by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and is going through a cost of improperly restraining the canine.

The pit bull has since been seized by animal management officers.

Under present Ohio state legislation, pit bulls are usually not routinely classed as vicious, with the state eliminating breed-specific guidelines in 2012. However, totally different cities inside the state do nonetheless have their very own legal guidelines that also apply.

In Warren County, the place Newton Township is situated, pit bulls are classed as vicious canines.