Woman comes back from office, gets ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ from cute dog. Watch

Dogs love their pet dad and mom very a lot. With their lovable antics, they by no means fail to win the hearts of their people. Also, the pooches completely miss their dad and mom when they’re away. That is why most of them don’t miss an opportunity to indicate their happiness after they reunite with their hoomans. Just like the way in which it’s proven on this fantastic video. The clip showcases a canine named Mojo giving a ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ to its pet mother after she returns house from work.

The video opens to indicate a lady sitting on her knees on the ground with the canine standing in entrance of him. Within moments, they hug one another and it’s a fantastic sight. The submit is shared with a descriptive caption on the Instagram web page devoted to the pooch. The bio explains that he’s “unapologetically grumpy” and loves snoozing. It additionally explains that Mojo’s pet dad and mom are Ekta Gandhi and Vikramjeet Singh. It is his pet dad who captured the fantastic video.

“Mojo is our baby (but with paws). All our major life decisions have always revolved around him or his comfort and will never change. I am sure of this being an emotion across all Dog Parents reading me. He became our little way before pandemic but the love and emotions have only gotten deeper throughout these times of functioning from home. Through all the rounds of stress, fear, anxiety, frustration and confusion in the last 2 years, he has been the CALM to our CHAOS,” it reads,

“And with the growing normalcy, the uneasiness of getting back to work by leaving him behind gave me jitters. But this BOY is such a BRAVE kid. I keep a watch on him through home cameras but to see him confused and unsure of our unavailability with no one to comfort had definitely come as a hard call which we eventually took. And now, this little cow is so beautifully adjusting with this that it is only making us fall for him with every passing dawn,” the caption additional explains.

Take a have a look at the fantastic video:

The video, since being posted on April 21, has gathered greater than 66,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

“Absolutely. My aaron does the same. But one pawistive thing is we have 3 Bois. So they chill throughout the day. Only way way to make sure they are not lonely is to get another sibling for them,” shared a pet dad or mum. “It’s a best feeling in this world, love my snowy girl a lot,” commented one other. “This is so relatable,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?