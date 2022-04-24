Woman dances on stage at wedding without being physically present. Watch

The wedding ceremony season continues to be on in India however for the expatriates it turns into tough to come back again for attending the marriage ceremonies of their associates and relations. To not miss out on the enjoyable, some folks have devised new methods to make their presence felt and never really feel disregarded. Like this video that was posted on Instagram that exhibits a girl acting at a marriage with out being bodily current. The girl’s ingenious manner of attending the marriage will certainly make you smile.

The video was posted by a girl named Divya on her private Instagram account on April 3 and it’s got over 9.2 million views thus far making it actually viral. “This is how I attended family wedding in India,” says the textual content on the video.

In the video, she is seen dancing on the wedding ceremony together with a bunch of ladies. While everybody else is bodily current, the girl could be seen dancing on a big display that has been put in on the stage.

“Many do it… so did I. We miss it all, the festivals, the festivities, and nonetheless, family. Hopefully I am able to make it there by next!!” she captioned the video.

“Bhut hi tejaswi log h hmare desh k (The people of our country are really smart),” commented an Instagram person. “You really decorated the house?” a person requested. To which one other person replied that it’s a background pic.

The girl, Divya Gulabani, lives in Canada in response to her Instagram bio. She is a content material creator and a dentist and has 1,770 followers on Instagram.

