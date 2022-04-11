Woman dances to Badshah’s Tere Naal Nachna at Times Square, strangers join in. Watch

If you’re a fan of Indian rapper Badshah then you should have come throughout his track together with singer Sunanda Sharma – Tere Naal Nachna. The track has been picturised on actor Athiya Shetty and was a part of the 2018 film named Nawabzaade. And this time, a video has just lately gone viral on Instagram the place this track performs an enormous half.

The video was posted on Instagram by a blogger named Puja Jaiswal who is predicated in San Francisco within the United States of America. The video was, nevertheless, shot at Times Square in New York. Europeans to point out how the girl could be seen standing on the road as she begins dancing to Badshah’s Tere Naal Nachna.

Though initially, individuals didn’t appear to grasp what was occurring however slowly a gaggle of sort strangers joined on this dance efficiency. The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Some Bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute ones). Heroine hoon main wali feel lol.” The poster additionally tagged artists Badshah and Sunanda Sharma within the caption.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 1 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring how stunning it was that the strangers began appreciating Indian songs and danced with the girl. It has additionally acquired greater than a whopping 17.9 million views on it thus far.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Wow, this is really cool. I wish I could join too.” “Indian heroine, love from India,” reads one other remark. It was accompanied by the emoji of a heart-eyed face. A 3rd remark reads, “Hahahaha I love this! So cute when everyone joined in.”

What are your ideas on this viral dance video? Would you want to affix this impromptu dance occasion?