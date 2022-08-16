Woman dies after being swept into floodwaters in Gippsland

The physique of a Traralgon girl has been pulled from a Gippsland creek, someday after a witness reported an individual and their canine had been swept away in floodwaters.

Victoria Police confirmed on Tuesday that they’d discovered a lady’s physique in Traralgon Creek and had been involved along with her household.

Nine News recognized her as 57-year-old native grandmother Mari Cao.

Her son Cameron stated on Facebook that his mom was taken by robust currents within the flooded creek whereas making an attempt to stroll throughout a bridge within the early hours of Monday morning. Her physique was discovered shut by.