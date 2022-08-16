Woman dies after being swept into floodwaters in Gippsland
The physique of a Traralgon girl has been pulled from a Gippsland creek, someday after a witness reported an individual and their canine had been swept away in floodwaters.
Victoria Police confirmed on Tuesday that they’d discovered a lady’s physique in Traralgon Creek and had been involved along with her household.
Nine News recognized her as 57-year-old native grandmother Mari Cao.
Her son Cameron stated on Facebook that his mom was taken by robust currents within the flooded creek whereas making an attempt to stroll throughout a bridge within the early hours of Monday morning. Her physique was discovered shut by.
“I love you so much and I’m begging for whatever is there to let you in and be with what they call heaven and peace,” he stated.
On Monday, police appealed for extra witnesses to come back ahead after receiving stories an individual and a small canine have been seen strolling by Whittakers Road in Traralgon about 5.30am, earlier than the particular person appeared to cease to roll up their trousers close to the banks of the swollen Traralgon Creek and have been swept away.
Authorities later launched CCTV footage of the pair on Monday morning.
Cao’s dying shouldn’t be being handled as suspicious and police will put together a report for the coroner.
Her canine, reportedly named Roxy, has not been discovered.
A watch and act alert stays in place for flooding within the areas surrounding Latrobe River and Traralgon Creek on account of heavy rain within the Gippsland space.
