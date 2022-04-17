Woman dies after multiple swimmers pulled from water on NSW South Coast
A lady in her 40s has died and three different swimmers are being handled in hospital after onlookers helped pull a number of swimmers from the water close to Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast on Sunday.
Emergency companies crews responded to stories a gaggle of swimmers was distressed at Surf Beach, about eight kilometres south of Batemans Bay, shortly after 2pm, NSW Police stated.
Lifesavers and members of the general public helped convey 10 individuals ashore.
One lady was handled on the seaside earlier than being airlifted to hospital. She died a short while later.
Three different swimmers – two males and one lady – had been additionally taken to Batemans Bay Hospital. One of the boys was later airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
The remainder of the swimmers helped from the water had been assessed on the scene and didn’t must go to hospital, NSW Police stated.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Surf Life Saving Australia Helicopter crews carried out overhead patrols of the seaside to verify no different swimmers wanted assist.
Police are making inquiries concerning the circumstances of the incident. A report can be ready for the coroner.
More to come back
Our Breaking News Alert will notify you of serious breaking information when it occurs. Get it here.