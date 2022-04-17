Woman dies after multiple swimmers pulled from water on NSW South Coast

A lady in her 40s has died and three different swimmers are being handled in hospital after onlookers helped pull a number of swimmers from the water close to Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast on Sunday.

Emergency companies crews responded to stories a gaggle of swimmers was distressed at Surf Beach, about eight kilometres south of Batemans Bay, shortly after 2pm, NSW Police stated.

Lifesavers and members of the general public helped convey 10 individuals ashore.

One lady was handled on the seaside earlier than being airlifted to hospital. She died a short while later.