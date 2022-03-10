Woman dies, children rushed to hospital after house fire

A lady has died and three youngsters, one as younger as 2, have been rushed to hospital after a hearth ripped via a house in Logan, south of Brisbane.

Emergency companies responded to the home fireplace about 3am on Bidyan Boulevard in New Beith, Logan, and paramedics discovered the home engulfed with flames.

A 30-year-old lady and three youngsters aged 5, 3 and a couple of, escaped the residence with out accidents however have been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital for commentary.

A 33-year-old man, additionally from the residence, had crucial burns and was additionally transported to the hospital.

A 31-year-old lady, recognized to the occupants however who didn’t dwell at residence, was discovered useless contained in the premises.