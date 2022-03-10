Woman dies, children rushed to hospital after house fire
A lady has died and three youngsters, one as younger as 2, have been rushed to hospital after a hearth ripped via a house in Logan, south of Brisbane.
Emergency companies responded to the home fireplace about 3am on Bidyan Boulevard in New Beith, Logan, and paramedics discovered the home engulfed with flames.
A 30-year-old lady and three youngsters aged 5, 3 and a couple of, escaped the residence with out accidents however have been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital for commentary.
A 33-year-old man, additionally from the residence, had crucial burns and was additionally transported to the hospital.
A 31-year-old lady, recognized to the occupants however who didn’t dwell at residence, was discovered useless contained in the premises.
Queensland Ambulance Services operations supervisor Simon McInnes stated the group was faraway from the home and brought to hospital.
“One male had significant burns to most of his body and the female patient had some suspected airway burns,” he stated.
“The three children appeared uninjured but were transported to hospital as a precaution.”
Police have been investigating the fireplace as suspicious.