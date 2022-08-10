Woman dies in hospital after house fire, crime scene declared
A lady has died from her accidents sooner or later after a home fireplace in north Queensland.
Emergency companies have been referred to as at 5.40am on Tuesday to the blaze at an handle on Home Hill Road in Ayr, the place the 47-year-old lady and a 65-year-old man was discovered.
They have been rushed to Ayr hospital in a essential situation and have been later airlifted to Townsville University Hospital.
A second man aged in his 20s was additionally taken to Ayr Hospital with smoke inhalation.
Police had attended the residence earlier that morning round 2.15am to conduct a welfare examine. The events concerned have been all spoken to earlier than officers departed.
The Bruce Highway was closed for a number of hours at Rossiters Hill, with diversions in place.
Against the law scene has been declared and investigations are beneath approach into the reason for the blaze.