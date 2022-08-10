Woman dies in hospital after house fire, crime scene declared

A lady has died from her accidents sooner or later after a home fireplace in north Queensland.

Emergency companies have been referred to as at 5.40am on Tuesday to the blaze at an handle on Home Hill Road in Ayr, the place the 47-year-old lady and a 65-year-old man was discovered.

A lady has died from her accidents after a home fireplace in Ayr on Tuesday. Credit:Ayr

They have been rushed to Ayr hospital in a essential situation and have been later airlifted to Townsville University Hospital.

A second man aged in his 20s was additionally taken to Ayr Hospital with smoke inhalation.