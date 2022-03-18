Woman dies in hospital after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Melbourne’s north-west

A lady has died after she was severely burnt in a home fireplace in Melbourne’s north-west on Monday evening, with the blaze allegedly lit by her husband, in keeping with police.

Kylie Griffiths, 36, and a 17-year-old woman have been injured as they tried to place out the hearth that engulfed the single-storey residence in Sutherland Street, Albanvale, at 5.20pm.

Kylie Griffiths, pictured along with her husband Roland, has died following a hearth at their Albanvale residence on Monday. Credit:Facebook

Five different youngsters have been on the residence when the hearth broke out.

Mrs Griffiths died in hospital from her accidents early on Friday morning, Victoria Police confirmed.