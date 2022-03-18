Woman dies in hospital after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Melbourne’s north-west
A lady has died after she was severely burnt in a home fireplace in Melbourne’s north-west on Monday evening, with the blaze allegedly lit by her husband, in keeping with police.
Kylie Griffiths, 36, and a 17-year-old woman have been injured as they tried to place out the hearth that engulfed the single-storey residence in Sutherland Street, Albanvale, at 5.20pm.
Five different youngsters have been on the residence when the hearth broke out.
Mrs Griffiths died in hospital from her accidents early on Friday morning, Victoria Police confirmed.
Her husband Roland Griffiths, 38, was taken to the Alfred Hospital in a severe situation on Monday, the place he stays below police guard. Mr Griffiths has not but been interviewed by police.
The 17-year-old woman stays on the Royal Children’s Hospital in a steady situation.
Victoria Police stated earlier this week they imagine the person “ignited a flammable liquid and other people at the address attempted to extinguish the flames”.
Detectives from the arson and explosives squads are persevering with to analyze the reason for the hearth, a media spokeswoman stated on Friday.