Woman divides internet with mid-flight act

A girl refused to surrender an empty row of seats on a aircraft to let a gaggle of mates sit collectively — dividing opinion over whether or not she ought to have or not.

TikTok consumer Shelby O’Connor shared a video that confirmed her sitting in an empty row on a aircraft, sporting a face masks, The Sun reports.

She wrote, “When someone asks if I would be willing to give up my seat with an empty row so they can sit with their friend.”

She then pulled her face masks down and stated, “No.”

Shelby captioned the video, “Lol like how am I supposed to sleep?”

The video has been watched 1.1 million instances and it’s break up opinion from viewers, with some pondering it’s completely cheap for her to refuse to maneuver, and others saying she ought to have given up her seat.

One individual wrote, “The audacity of people asking assigned seats to be changed.”

Another stated, “I don’t understand what’s with people asking to switch seats – like we paid for our seats and we chose them for a reason.”

Someone else wrote, “People who ask to sit next to their friends should buy a seat beforehand.”

A fourth stated, “If someone wanted better seating, they should’ve booked it sooner. The other seats are PAID FOR and nobody is obligated to give them up.”

But others thought Shelby was being petty and will have moved to let the group of mates sit collectively.

Someone put, “Why should you get a whole row to yourself though? If they want to sit together you should have let them — you don’t own the seats.”

Another individual agreed and stated, “Half the time it doesn’t really matter whether you’re sitting in one seat or another. I always move when a parent asks to be with their kid.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission