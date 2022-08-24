Woman drops dogs’ leashes on purpose, one of them acts mischievously. Watch

There isn’t any dearth of movies on the Internet that includes canines. While a few of them make you all emotional and go away you in tears, others cheer you up even in your worst days. Just like this humorous video that captures how in another way two canines reacted when their human dropped their leashes on goal.

“Don’t worry, he came back,” learn the caption shared alongside the viral video with a number of hashtags, together with #latergator and #funnydogs. The video opens with a lady’s voice-over and textual content that claims, “I dropped my dog’s leashes to see what they would do and here’s how it went.” The video exhibits how two canines named Olive and Freddie reacted when their human purposefully dropped their leashes. While one in every of them stayed put, the opposite ran so quick as if he by no means wished to return.

Watch the humorous video beneath:

Since being shared on August 7, the video has garnered greater than 1.8 million views and counting. The video share has additionally acquired a number of feedback.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Omg my moment is finally hereeeeee!!!” “Not even looking back,” identified one other with laughing emoticons. A 3rd questioned, “Did He really Speed Up?”

An particular person shared that her canines reacted equally. “That would be like my Weiner dogs. Obi would run and not look back, Ruger wouldn’t,” she commented. “Instant palpitations, omg!!” posted a 3rd.

“Would do the same freddie…the same,” learn a remark from an Insta web page named Duzz The Dog. Another response from an Instagram web page devoted to a canine named Hippo reads, “Not sure why but this video reminds me of Willie and Juni’s possible reaction!” “He literally accelerates HAHAHHAAH so cute,” learn the third remark from a web page devoted to a canine named Nathan.