Woman explains why IIM-A students have similar LinkedIn profile pics

Using a correct LinkedIn profile image is certainly essential to provide an expert contact to your profile on the platform. While some such photos on the platform, a content creator observed one thing that left her curious. She questioned why a lot of the college students of IIM Ahmedabad have the identical background of their photos. She uncovered the thriller as soon as she joined the establishment herself and posted a video to share the key with others too.

Instagram consumer and content material creator Shweta Arora posted the video on her private web page. “An IIM Ahmedabad inside secret,” she wrote whereas sharing the video. In the clip she explains how she has typically observed college students from the celebrated establishment having a brick wall because the background of their profile photos on LinkedIn. Turns out, there’s a particular studio room within the school the place these photos are taken and the pictures are referred to as “Red Brick Photo.” They are utilized by the establishment for the aim of placements.

Take a take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has collected greater than 3.4 lakh likes and counting. The share has additionally gathered near 17,000 likes. People shared numerous feedback to indicate their reactions to the video. “Your Red brick photo is cute tho,” posted an Instagram consumer. “I was wondering the same,” expressed one other. “I know this,” wrote a 3rd.