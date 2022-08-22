Woman fatally shot by man who fled the downtown scene on a bicycle

A girl was fatally shot Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles by a person who fled the scene on a bicycle, police stated.

The two had been arguing shortly earlier than 6 a.m. close to Seventh Street and Central Avenue when the person pulled out a gun and opened hearth, police stated. The unidentified lady was pronounced lifeless on the scene, authorities stated.

An LAPD spokesperson stated officers are trying to find the suspect. No description of the person was given.

Anyone with data is urged to name LAPD’s Central Station at 213-486-6606.