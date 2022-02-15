Woman finds ‘clump of hair’ in car exhaust

Deborah Lieber referred to as within the police over the weekend to examine the clump of hair she present in her automotive’s exhaust – however not all was because it appeared.

A lady has recalled her horror after discovering what gave the impression to be human hair hanging from and shoved deep contained in the exhaust pipe of her automotive.

There was sufficient black, brunette, blonde, gray, and highlighted hair to refill total garbage bag, and prompted a lot alarm that she referred to as police in to research.

Deborah Lieber made the distressing discovery over the weekend, and watched on in panic as an officer eliminated the hair and kicked across the pipe looking for bones and different stays.

“We couldn’t tell if it was from a human, an animal, beast, a bunch of dolls, or if it was a wig,” Ms Lieber shared to Facebook.

“The officer kicked it around and found no bones or other parts that would indicate it was once alive.”

When suspicions of foul play have been dominated out, the mysterious incidence was chalked up by the officer to being a “weird prank”.

“He took a report and promised extra patrols in our neighbourhood. He said it was the weirdest prank he’d seen yet,” Ms Lieber mentioned.

“Personally, my thoughts went straight to all the scary movies and crime podcasts I’ve ever experienced, but that’s just me.”

Still dumbfounded over the mortifying, she determined to take investigations into her personal palms.

Soon after, she found the true reason behind her automotive’s unpleasant ponytail.

“After a little internet research, it turns out that it was actually MUFFLER HAIR,” she revealed.

“Apparently (rarely) when mufflers are about to break, some start to shed the material that muffles the sound and it comes out of the exhaust pipe looking like hair.

“So protruding muffler hair is a thing I guess? It’s the weirdest darn thing I’ve ever found, that’s for sure.”

Almost 2000 readers responded to the put up, many shocked at how strikingly comparable the muffler remnants have been to human hair, and others saying they too learnt about it the onerous method.

“This happened to us a couple years ago. we thought it was some idiot trying to mess with the car until we did a bit of research and talking to other car guys,” one remark learn.

“That is the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen, and I would’ve been so freaked out,” one other wrote.

“I just can’t get past the way it looks like human hair! I would probably get that brown strand tested because I’d want to know if muffler manufacturers are using human hair,” a 3rd mentioned.

Countless others mentioned that they had contacted police after seeing what they thought was human hair protruding from a automotive’s exhaust, solely to later realise the muffler was in charge.