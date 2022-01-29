Woman finds girl’s ‘message in a bottle’ 25 years later, finds her on Facebook

As kids, lots of people have a want to put a ‘message in a bottle’ and simply depart it within the waters for any person else to find, years later. Yet this sort of a fairy-tale hardly ever ever comes true, however for this put up shared by a girl on Facebook. This girl named Joanna Buchan was left greater than pleasantly shocked when she was going by her message requests on Facebook Messenger someday.

She posted some images on the social networking platform, writing {that a} girl from Norway had contacted her on Facebook. Turns out, she had discovered the message that Joanna had left in a bottle, over 25 years in the past. An overjoyed Joanna shared her emotions on Facebook by an in depth caption. She wrote, “This morning, I discovered my ‘message requests’ on messenger, that I didn’t know existed. Scrolled down and found this absolute GEM of a message from Elena Andreassen Haga.”

She tagged the girl who contacted her and thanked her for the type gesture of reaching out. Joanna additional wrote, “My ‘message in a bottle’ that we sent off the shore of Peterhead in 1996 when I was eight years old has been found on a small island in the North of Norway!” The put up is full with images of the letter and a map view of the island of Gåsvær, Norway.

View the heartwarming put up proper right here:

Since being shared on January 25, this Facebook put up has garnered worldwide consideration. It has garnered virtually 500 likes and several other supportive feedback from individuals who could not imagine this pretty incident.

“That’s amazing Jo, I sent a message in a bottle in 1964 from HMS Zulu in the English Channel and got a reply sometime later from a beachcomber in Belgium. Possibly up to a year later,” associated a Facebook person. “Hahahahaha. That’s a hilarious letter and pretty cool! You have really nice handwriting for an eight-year-old. It’s neater than mine now,” posted one other. “This is incredible!” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this Facebook put up?