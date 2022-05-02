Woman finds six-leaf clover but her dog gobbles it. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such lovable animals and their antics are so cute to observe. Even in the event that they do one thing which their homeowners don’t like, it’s laborious to be offended with them. Like this video posted on Instagram by the web page Dog that exhibits a girl who has simply discovered a six-leaf clover, which is taken into account to be a fortunate appeal. But what occurs afterwards is absolutely hilarious and lovable to observe.

The video was posted at some point in the past and it’s got over 1.6 million views to this point. “He’s the only good luck charm that she needs,” says the textual content on the video. In the video, the girl has discovered a six-leaf clover and is simply it. However, her canine comes and snatches it from her arms. The canine gobbles the clover earlier than she has even completed talking and it’s so lovable to observe.

“I think he claimed that energy,” says the caption of the video.

“Idk finding a 6 leaf clover and then a dog appearing is real lucky,” commented an Instagram consumer. “He said we make our own luck lol,” posted one other. “Doggo was like “Yum! Lucky Charms!” reads one other remark.

The video was initially posted by the account Thebernerbunch two days in the past the place it’s got over 2.1 million views. The canine within the video is a Bernese Mountain Dog.

