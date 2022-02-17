Woman flaunts ‘Barbie nose’ after $140K on surgery

An influencer has confirmed off her “Barbie nose” after revealing she virtually died from an excessive process on her vagina.

Plastic surgical procedure addict Mary Magdalene has unveiled her newest Barbie nostril and cat eyes look.

The 25-year-old social media star boasted that her “new face” appears to be like like a “forest fairy elf” as she confirmed off her newest procedures.

The closely tattooed influencer from Toronto, Canada, had her first beauty process aged 21 and final yr had 5,000cc breast expanders to enlarge her already monumental 38J cup measurement, The Sun stories.

Mary has already spent $A140,000 on excessive plastic surgical procedures and posted a photograph of herself together with her face swollen and bandaged on Instagram after her newest process.

“My top lip is still not f***ing moving at all from the surgery!” she mentioned in a brief clip posted over the weekend.

“It’s still swollen from the nose surgery, so even talking is weird.”

But regardless of the discomfort all appears to have gone as deliberate for her and he or she boasted “it looks perfect”.

“It’s a very fake-looking Barbie nose which is exactly what I asked for, and so many surgeons said it was not possible for me to have this type of nose because of my three prior nose jobs.”

Over the years Mary has gone underneath the knife to get a forehead raise, fats transfers, a number of nostril and boob jobs, veneers, liposuction and three Brazilian bum lifts.

She reportedly flew to Russia for the most recent surgical procedures as a result of she was unable to get the acute operations performed within the United States.

And she revealed there may be nonetheless extra surgical procedure to return.

“Next week I have my eyebrow transplant, jaw and lips booked then my face will be complete,’ she captioned the photo,” she mentioned.

Last yr she revealed how she virtually died throughout a process on her vagina.

“The most unusual operation I had was very recently, on my vagina,” she defined.

“I custom designed it, so I have the fattest in the world. I almost died during [the] procedure. “I had to get two blood transfusions.

“The doctor said I was losing so much blood, and turning very pale. He thought I was going to die.”

Asked about her first surgical procedure, she mentioned: “It was a boob job. I was working as a stripper since I was 17, and I’ve always loved the fake bimbo look.”

And whereas she is happy with her hanging look, she admits that among the consideration she will get is just not at all times constructive.

“People judge the hell out of you. They decide you’re a bad person. They can be really mean.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission