Woman flawlessly pleats orange saree, pairs it with blouse of unusual colour

There are some for whom sporting a saree is nothing lower than a Herculean activity. If you might be amongst them, then here’s a video that will offer you a tip or two on find out how to put on it flawlessly. Even if usually are not taking notes, there’s a likelihood that this lady’s flawless method of sporting saree will go away you surprised.

Tia Bhuva, founder and CEO of TiaBhuva.com, posted the video on her Instagram web page. “Mauve crop + Mauve Saree Silhouette from @tiabhuvadotcom paired with this gorgeous orange saree. Most unlikely pairing but it’s one of my favs! What are your fav colour combos?,” she wrote whereas posting the video.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared simply three hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered greater than 2,600 views and the numbers are shortly rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish a number of appreciative feedback.

“Stunning,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “It is an earthly yet dashing combo. I love them,” shared one other, “How can you be sooooo perfect????” expressed a 3rd. “It’s took so simple but trust meh meri jaan nikal jati hai…,” posted a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?