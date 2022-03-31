Woman found dead in Bondi Beach unit

A girl has been discovered lifeless at a unit in Sydney’s japanese suburbs.

Emergency companies have been referred to as to the residence on O’Brien St in Bondi Beach at 5am on Thursday to stories {that a} girl was unresponsive.

NSW Ambulance paramedics tried to revive the 38-year-old, however she died on the scene.

Detectives are talking to a person, who is understood to the girl, at Waverley Police Station. He is aiding police with their inquiries.

Investigators have but to verify the reason for dying, however it’s being handled as suspicious at this stage.