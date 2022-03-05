Woman found dead, mud army hits streets as flood aid announced
Speaking at Mitchelton Football Club, one of many sports clubs to be devastated by the floods, Deputy Premier Steven Miles welcomed the mud military’s return.
“Now is when the spirit of Queensland comes out,” he stated.
“You can see it in the trailers and the wheelbarrows and the chainsaws, and all of their hands here, helping to get our communities back up and running so that, just as soon as possible, we can put all of those tools away and get back to our weekend sport.”
It was not simply the mud military out on south-east Queensland streets. The precise military was additionally out in pressure, with 321 Australian Defence Force personnel aiding with the clean-up.
But the opposite facet of human nature had additionally reared its head, Mr Miles stated, with a number of extra looters arrested, together with within the inner-city Milton space.
“What’s most disappointing of all is some of those include rearrests for people who have already been arrested for looting,” he stated.
“Our message is that there are 120 police on land and water enforcing and protecting the communities that have been affected by these floods, so if you think this is your opportunity to go and loot those areas, you are wrong.
“The police will catch and arrest you.”
Evacuation centres had been nonetheless accommodating 178 flood victims, Mr Miles stated, down from 266 on Friday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk collectively introduced a $558.5 million reduction package deal on Saturday morning, with grants of as much as $75,000 made obtainable to main producers, $50,000 for small companies and not-for-profits, and $20,000 for sporting and neighborhood golf equipment.
The 19 affected councils would additionally instantly be given $1 million to help with clean-up actions.
“I saw the devastation of this flood with my own eyes this week in Brisbane, and I knew how important it was to get money in the hands of farmers, small businesses and local community groups across Queensland to help them rebuild and recover,” Mr Morrison stated.
Queensland Reconstruction Authority chief government Brendan Moon stated the state had skilled greater than 90 pure disasters since 2010.
“Right now, our priorities are about getting people back in their homes,” he stated. “It’s about reconnecting communities, and it’s about having businesses start operating again.”
Mr Moon stated there had been a variety of short-term reduction measures to assist get individuals again into their properties, companies open, and neighborhood teams up and working once more.
Grants can be found by way of the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority on 1800 623 946 or qrida.qld.gov.au.