Woman found dead, mud army hits streets as flood aid announced

Speaking at Mitchelton Football Club, one of many sports clubs to be devastated by the floods, Deputy Premier Steven Miles welcomed the mud military’s return.

“Now is when the spirit of Queensland comes out,” he stated.

“You can see it in the trailers and the wheelbarrows and the chainsaws, and all of their hands here, helping to get our communities back up and running so that, just as soon as possible, we can put all of those tools away and get back to our weekend sport.”

It was not simply the mud military out on south-east Queensland streets. The precise military was additionally out in pressure, with 321 Australian Defence Force personnel aiding with the clean-up.

But the opposite facet of human nature had additionally reared its head, Mr Miles stated, with a number of extra looters arrested, together with within the inner-city Milton space.