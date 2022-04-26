Woman Gang-Raped, Murdered In Rajasthan’s Dausa, 1 Arrested

Her physique was recovered from the effectively on Monday morning (Representational)

Dausa:

A 35-year-old lady was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village within the Dausa district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police stated at the moment.

One particular person was arrested in reference to the crime yesterday, whereas efforts are on to nab different accused, officers stated.

“The woman had boarded a bus from Jaipur for Dausa on Sunday morning. The accused offered her a lift in their car while she was walking towards her parent’s house after getting off the bus,” stated Rajkumar Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Dausa.

They as a substitute took her to a distant space the place she was allegedly gang-raped, Mr Gupta stated, including that the accused then murdered the girl and threw her physique in a effectively.

Her physique was recovered from the effectively on Monday morning.

Police stated the automotive used within the crime has been recognized on the premise of the CCTV footage.