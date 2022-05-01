Woman Gangraped In UP’s Shahjahanpur, Video Goes Viral: Report

UP gangrape: Police mentioned the accused are on the run and makes an attempt are on to catch them. (Representational)

Shahjahanpur (UP):

A 30-year-old lady was allegedly raped by 5 males, who additionally recorded the act and made the video viral, police mentioned on Sunday.

The lady, in her criticism, alleged that on April 22, 5 males dragged her right into a hut outdoors her home and took turns to rape her.

An FIR of gangrape was registered on Saturday primarily based on the criticism of the girl, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar mentioned, including {that a} probe into the matter is on.

The accused, she alleged, additionally filmed the act and made the video viral per week after the incident.

The accused are on the run and makes an attempt are on to catch them, the ASP mentioned.

