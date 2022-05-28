Woman getting nearly $700 worth of Ulta items for 34 cents gets 19M views

The web is wowed by a girl’s viral video the place she is ready to get nearly $700 price of Ulta objects for less than 34 cents.

A TikTok has gained an enormous quantity of recognition and was uploaded by Dayanara Herrera—who makes use of the username @dayanara.herrera5—that has been considered 19.4 million instances and has 3.4 million likes.

“The ulta factors system>>> WHO WANT A HAUL,” she captioned the video.

As seen within the viral put up, Herrera information the bank card machine as her complete is $677.64. The worker diminished it with a 20 p.c coupon, which introduced the worth right down to $542.07. After that, the worker used Herrera’s Ulta reward factors which introduced the worth right down to 34 cents.

Many different TikTook customers have been fast to remark their ideas.

“gurl ulta has the best point system.. if y’all don’t have loyalty what you doin gurl,” one wrote.

“how do i only ever have $3 worth of points,” one other questioned.

A TikTook consumer stated, “I RAN to go check how many points I had… $3 worth.”

“ulta employee here SIGN UP FOR LOYALTY,” one urged.

Another consumer admitted, “I’ve never been able to save more than $100 worth of points I just have to use them.”

A TikToker defined, “I bought the entire dyson air wrap set with my points, and still had enough leftover to buy a second one if I wanted.”

An alleged ex-employee gave some recommendation: “get the ulta app & take advantage of the ‘2x-5x the points’ on select products! also, save your points for as long as you can!”

In a follow-up video, Herrera showed off all of the objects she bought together with skincare, hair and makeup merchandise in addition to fragrance.

In one other latest video, she explains how she received all the merchandise together with her rewards factors.

“First things first, you do have to download the Ulta app but it’s really convenient because when you do you can see your points,” she confirmed a screenshot of her factors web page.

She defined that viewers can have a look at all the presents that Ulta has and activate them to get factors sooner.

“If you are a regular member your points will expire so I would recommend you do use them up. Unless you want to become and diamond or platinum member. If you do become a diamond or platinum your points will never expire,” she stated.

To develop into a diamond or platinum member, you have to spend a certain amount inside a yr. To attain platinum standing, you have to spend $500 in a yr. For diamond standing, you have to spend $1200 in a yr.

Herrera additionally suggests getting an Ulta bank card, “I also did get approved for the Mastercard and that gave me a 20 percent off. If you wanna apply for that there’s two cards a regular Ulta card and the Mastercard that you can use outside of Ulta and still get points for Ulta. But the APR rates are horrible, so, just take that in mind.”

She additionally defined that the Mastercard offers its customers double the factors.

Newsweek reached out to Herrera for remark.