Woman gives birth to conjoined twins in Limpopo hospital | News24

A 41-year-old girl in Limpopo gave delivery to a set of conjoined twins at Jane Furse Hospital.

A Limpopo mom has delivered conjoined twins in what’s believed to be a primary within the province.

The mom was initially discovered to be having a traditional twin being pregnant throughout her antenatal visits.

The twins are at the moment being assessed by medical specialists.

A 41-year-old girl in Limpopo gave delivery to a set of conjoined twins at Jane Furse Hospital within the Sekhukhune district on Thursday.

The infants have been believed to be the primary conjoined twins in Limpopo, however the authorities have been but to substantiate this by late on Thursday.

Limpopo well being division spokesperson Neil Shikwambana mentioned the twins have been joined on the chest and stomach.

He mentioned the mom was referred from a neighborhood clinic and was discovered to be having a traditional twin being pregnant throughout antenatal visits.

The supply on the hospital was by way of Caesarean part.

READ | ‘I’m holding my children, one in each arm’: Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital

“[I]t was only during [the] operation that doctors discovered that the babies were joined at the chest and abdomen.”

Shikwambana mentioned:

The infants have been efficiently extracted with none difficulties and transferred to Mankweng Hospital for full and additional evaluation, each by neonatologists and paediatric surgeons.

He described the mom’s situation as “well”, however she would bear additional evaluation by gynaecologists.

He mentioned additional info might be launched after a go to by Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba on Friday.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.