Woman hangs from plane to workout before skydiving, viral video stuns netizens

Wearing helmets, lively put on, and taking a leap from excessive altitudes is as phenomenal because it sounds. Setting out on adventures like skydiving requires a dauntless perspective and a fearless thoughts. One such daredevil is Katie Vasenina who’s captured on this viral video on Instagram. The video exhibits her hanging from the aspect of a plane and understanding whereas in the midst of the sky.

The video was shared on Vasenina’s Instagram web page on August 1. Vasenina wrote in her caption, “The only way to workout abs. #abworkout #skydiving” The video exhibits the adventurer clinging to the steel bar on the aspect of the airplane and understanding her abs on the edge, seconds earlier than skydiving. The viral video has left the netizens amazed on the unexpected transfer by the girl at such an excessive top.

Watch the video right here:

The attention-grabbing video has amazed Instagram customers. Since being posted, the video collected greater than 49 million views and counting.

Although an Instagram person was impressed by the fearless abilities of the girl, she shared why she will not dare to do it. “Nope. Absolutely not. I would have a heart attack. You look wonderful at it though,” wrote the Instagram person. Another one wrote, “Can’t wait for the next one where you’re hanging on the horizontal stabilizer. You’ll look cool though.” A 3rd Instagram person commented, “That’s a mile-high abs class.”

Katie Vasenina has 1.39 lakh followers on Instagram and he or she ceaselessly posts photographs and movies of her adventures which might be preferred by a number of Instagram customers. What are your ideas on her newest journey video?