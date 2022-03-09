Woman hangs over ocean after slide debacle

Passengers have been horrified when a lady was left hovering over the ocean after she tried to get pleasure from a slide on an enormous cruise ship.

Her ship ’n‘ slide experience went straight to hell.

A female cruise ship passenger was left high but not dry after getting trapped on the attraction’s huge waterslide overlooking the ocean, the New York Post reported.

A video of her unorthodox stranding at sea presently boasts over 15 million views on TikTok.

“When the looping slide fails!!” learn the caption to the clip, which was uploaded on Saturday by travel agent @YMGTravels.

The maritime mishap reportedly occurred on Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide, a closed-tube, double-loop journey that sends sliders plummeting from the highest deck and capturing out over the ocean earlier than curving again to base like a watery curler coaster.

The clip begins off innocuously sufficient with the unnamed feminine rider sliding down the primary two parts and as much as the ultimate flip.

Unfortunately, the slider doesn’t appear to realize sufficient momentum to undergo the corkscrew and plunges backward, whereupon she will get trapped in a clear part of the attraction, suspended terrifyingly over the ocean.

The footage ends with the stranded rider seemingly attempting to scoot again to the start line whereas fellow passengers look on in shock.

Viewers have been horrified by the fiasco, which appeared to mix each claustrophobia and a concern of heights.

“I’m having trouble breathing just watching this,” wrote one aghast particular person, whereas one other commented, “Omg my biggest fears unlocked.”

“You that is super scary i’m claustrophobic so that does not help,” stated one other.

“My heart rate accelerated watching this. Stuck in a clear tube suspended over the ocean … NOPE,” one other added.

Thankfully, she was in a position to exit the slide with out intervention from emergency providers.

“The lady was not stuck in the waterslide for long,” the person behind YMG Travels’ TikTok account advised Fox News.

“There is a side door for the slide and she was out of it immediately.”

The TikTokker additionally stated the flip of occasions was “so quick” and that “by the time I walked that way, she was out and ready to do the slide again”.

It’s unclear on which vessel the mishap occurred.

However, the hashtags recommend that it was the 333 metre Norwegian Encore ship, which additionally options the biggest racetrack at sea and an Atlantis-themed laser tag course.

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission