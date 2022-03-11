Woman has eaten nothing but chicken nuggets and fries for 22 years

A British lady dwelling with an uncommon situation that makes her gag when she eats most meals has shared he one meal she will abdomen.

A British lady who hasn’t eaten fruit or greens in 22 years has revealed she lives on a weight loss program of rooster nuggets, fries and potato chips — and says she’s completely wholesome.

Summer Monro, 25, suffers from avoidant restrictive meals consumption dysfunction (ARFID) and the considered consuming an apple or a banana is sufficient to make her gag.

“I can’t remember the last time I ate a fruit or vegetable,” Summer mentioned.

“It’s not that I don’t want to try. It just makes me feel sick, and there’s a part of my brain that physically won’t let me do it.”

Her phobia started when she was about three-years-old, she defined, stating she’d tried to eat some apple however “physically couldn’t”.

She believes it was sparked after being compelled to eat mashed potatoes in opposition to her will one night time.

The scenario is so extreme, Summer even turned down her grandfather’s supply of £1,000 ($1800) to eat a single pea.

“I just can’t see myself changing,” she mentioned.

“I like the smell of food but if I try to eat it, it makes me physically sick. As soon as it touches my lips, I can’t do it.”

As a outcome, Summer’s weight loss program entails skipping breakfast and earlier than consuming a bag of potato chips for lunch.

Every single night time, her dinner consists of six to eight rooster nuggets with a aspect of fries.

Shockingly, the fussy eater mentioned she’s in nice form and doesn’t take any nutritional vitamins or dietary supplements.

“A lot of people say they’re surprised that I’m never ill. I’m also a very upbeat, happy person and people don’t understand how I’ve got so much energy,” she mentioned.

“It doesn’t affect me physically. I don’t feel lethargic or anything and I’ve had blood tests but they’re all fine.”

Doctors have been left baffled by the very fact Sumer has common weight, she defined, however she insists she is “fine” as a result of she is getting “protein from the chicken” within the nuggets.

Over the years Summer has been to remedy and hypnotherapy in a bid to beat the dysfunction, however nothing has labored.

“It’s definitely something to do with the texture. The things I do eat are crispy, which is the opposite to mashed potato,” she speculated.

The lady, who lives in Cambridge, 100 miles north east of London, says her situation means companion Dean McKnight, 26, has to make a separate meal every single day.

However, Dean has been supportive, Summer mentioned.

“My partner takes it really well.

“When we first met, I didn’t tell him about ARFID and we were walking around town looking for a restaurant and I ended up having to tell him because I kept saying no.”

However, regardless of her supportive companion and her “good health,” she mentioned she needs she was capable of eat extra thrilling meals.

“I’m really bored, I don’t get excited to eat,” she admitted.

“It affects me mentally, especially when I go to restaurants and I sit with nothing. We went out for my sister’s birthday and I sat and didn’t eat and it made me feel crap.”