Woman held on suspicion of injuring three with ‘sword-like object’

A girl has been arrested in southern Germany for allegedly injuring a number of folks with a “sword-like object”.

Police in Bavaria stated they had been alerted to an incident simply earlier than 12:00 CEST within the centre of Weiden in der Oberpfalz, a city of some 40,000 residents close to the Czech border.

A 65-year-old girl was detained after allegedly injuring three folks on the city’s Unterer Markt, they stated in a statement.

“The suspect was detained by passers-by until the first police patrol arrived and is currently in police custody,” police added.

“Two of the [injured] persons, a 46-year-old and a 61-year-old man, had to be treated in hospital. One of them was able to leave the hospital. According to current information, no person is in danger of dying.”

An investigation is underway, and authorities have reiterated that there is no such thing as a present hazard to the general public.