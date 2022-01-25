Woman helps swan stranded on bridge to get back to waterbody. Watch

There are numerous sorts of animal associated movies shared on the Internet. Amid these, the movies that present people taking a step to assist animals in want by no means fail to win folks’s hearts. Those are the movies that always fill folks’s hearts with a heat feeling too. Case in level, this video showcasing a lady serving to a swan. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you with a large smile too.

The video captures an incident that came about in Berlin, Germany. The video opens to point out a lady making an attempt to seize the wings of a swan. Though the hen initially resists, the girl lastly manages to pay money for the creature. The clip then exhibits her choosing up the animal and placing it within the waterbody. The video ends with the hen swimming away.

Turns out, the girl was strolling on the bridge when she noticed the hen caught there. That is when she determined to assist the hen.

Take a have a look at the video:

What are your ideas on the video? Did the clip depart you with a smile?